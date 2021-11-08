Branded Cities Touts “Proprietary” DreamRoom 3D In New Toronto DOOH Campaigns; BS Filter Twitching

November 8, 2021 by Dave Haynes

My BS filter is going off in a big way with news from the media company Branded Cities is showcasing “proprietary technology that enables brands to create an immersive world within their ad” at a couple of high traffic digital OOH venues in Toronto, starting today.

Maybe it is something new and it just doesn’t come across in PR or images, but it looks very much like Toronto residents will get a look at a local version of the extremely buzzy anamorphic illusions that have been running for the last couple of years on high-traffic, wraparound-corner LED displays in Korea, China and the UK.

It’s a four-week campaign, starting today, for the retailer Canadian Tire, which started decades ago as auto parts but these days is more like a more modest Walmart, without the clothing or groceries. The campaign is based around pet supplies.

Says Branded Cities:

The campaign is one of the first in Canada to make use of a brand-new type of technology; DreamRoom 3D. This technology is the hottest trend in digital Out-of-Home and a monumental addition to an already impressive collection of more than a dozen digital capabilities that Branded Cities offers its clients.

DreamRoom 3D uses proprietary technology that enables brands to create an immersive world within their ad and generate a memorable and engaging experience for audiences. This type of execution is further enhanced with full-motion digital screens and is best applied to large-format assets in high-trafficked venues— venues that Branded Cities specializes in.

“It is thrilling to be on the leading edge of innovative and exciting technology, and we are excited to bring this world-class feature into the digital Out-of-Home industry here in Canada. Our iconic venues, which include the largest full-motion digital screens in the country, are the perfect medium to execute this creative expression. This campaign by Canadian Tire showcases our goal of providing the best solutions for our clients and will leave an unforgettable impression throughout the city and our industry,” says Toby Sturek, President of Branded Cities Canada.

The ad features Canadian Tire’s line-up of pet food products available in-store. The products are accompanied by a live three-dimensional recording of a dog at Yonge & Dundas, and a cat at Union Station. The campaign will run for four weeks starting on November 8th and will feature 20-second video spots in the program line-up at Yonge & Dundas and Union Station. A special campaign activation is scheduled to take place on November 21st at Yonge & Dundas which will involve a massive display and giveaways.

I dunno how something can be both live and a recording, but who knows … maybe??? The one at Union Station – busy mass transport hub – appears to have sensors or possibly speakers above the LED screen. If sensors, the content file could, in theory, react to where people are standing, making it live-ish.

Important note, as always, with these creative pieces that create the illusion of three-dimensions: they tend to have a narrow viewing “cone” in which the illusion really works. Like almost all of the ones out there, the images show what it looks like from off the 90 degree corner, where both faces are roughly equal in viewing perspective.

I would love for somebody who was good at geometry to tell me what the term is, because I was way better in school at English, History and being a smart ass.

Again, maybe there is something proprietary that the press releases does a weak job of explaining, but with most or all of the other creatives like this, there is no proprietary hardware or software involved. It’s all about the idea and the talent of the creative team. There’s no such thing as a naked eye 3D display that makes these things happen, even though there are Chinese LED manufacturers trying to sell just that.

This is the board being used in Dundas Square … it is referenced as the largest in Canada.