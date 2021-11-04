Bonus Podcast: Audio From Last Week’s Tortured Terminology Roundtable At InfoComm

A virtual roundtable panel run last week during the InfoComm trade show pulled three Daves, a Kim and a Chris together to talk about the use and abuse of technology terms in digital signage and pro AV.

Run as a version of the Digital Signage Federation’s periodic Coffee and Controversy series, the panel included Kim Sarubbi of IoTecha, STRATACACHE CEO Chris Riegel, David Title of New York-based Bravo Media, and Portl founder David Nussbaum, who has a very cool transparent LCD product he calls a hologram mainly because he needs something short and digestible for what is a complicated offer.

I was the moderator/referee/eye candy, and we had a great, very frank discussion – there’s no other way with these folks – about a variety of topics, from all those things on Linkedin that aren’t holograms or aren’t even real, to the challenges of marketing complicated technology.

This was a Zoom call, and the full video is available via AVIXA as part of a post-InfoComm conference package, but here’s the audio version.

I have not done all the polish at the front and back, just so I could get this out as a bonus podcast. Thanks to AVIXA for letting me use the audio!

A new, standard interview format podcast will be out come next Wednesday.