AVIXA Puts Much Of Last Week’s InfoComm Panels And Presentations Up As Video On Demand

November 3, 2021 by Dave Haynes

AVIXA has now made much of the educational material from last week’s InfoComm trade show available for on-demand viewing – though they are behind a modestly-priced pay wall.

Says AVIXA:

If you couldn’t catch the livestreams last week, we’ve got you covered. Purchase the virtual package today and travel back in time to watch the content you missed during each day of the show, including the InfoComm Morning Shows, sessions presented at the Technology Innovation Stage, the Daily Wrap‑Up Shows and the D=SIGN digital signage conference put on in conjunction with the Digital Signage Federation. The virtual package also includes access to the InfoComm Post-Show Event on November 9‑10 — a separate online event with even more content and opportunities to interact with exhibitors.

On‑demand access to all the sessions from the livestream and post‑show event will be available all month, and there is no limit or rules around watching the same session more than once.

This is the gateway page …

If you want to watch product demo videos, rAVe Publications – as its habit for many years now – had teams running around the exhibit hall doing quick 60-90 second videos with all the vendors, in which they talk about their pots and pans. I always find these a mixed bag because there’s not a lot of time to talk and most of the people talking are in stream of consciousness mode … but it is something, if you couldn’t get to the show. I do like the longer form interviews done with sponsors, because there’s more time and thought involved.