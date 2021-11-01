LianTronics Boosts North American LED Sales And Solutions Via New Deal With 3Dot Technologies

November 1, 2021 by Dave Haynes

LianTronics is by volume on one of the larger direct view LED manufacturers on the planet, but the Chinese is not all that well-known in North America – a situation it hopes to change via a new distribution agreement with a Toronto-area company focused on video wall solutions.

3Dot Technologies, based in my old home base of Burlington, Ontario – has completed a deal to distribute commercial LianTronics DV LED product in North America, including All-In-One solution bundles, modular LED displays and rental product.

“With its vast LED display lineup, LianTronics is exactly the type of partner 3Dot Technologies looks to align with,” says Dave Muscat, Partner, 3Dot Technologies. “With a reputation for great quality and service, LianTronics continues to strengthen their global presence as a market leader and manufacturer of high-quality LED Displays.”

Metago, the name for Liantronics’ new HD bundled solutions, will be in inventory at 3Dot iwithin a couple of weeks, says John Hallman, also of 3Dot.

“Building (or Strengthening) LianTronics’ distribution networks in North America has been an important step in our evolution,” says Willie Liu, CEO of Liantronics. “We believe working with 3Dot Technologies will position us for the growth we are looking for in North America. With our demo and service facility in Las Vegas, NV and with 3Dot Technologies as one important part of our distribution networks, we believe we have the right formula for success in this marketplace.”

LianTronics says it has more than 35,000 successful installations globally, “covering mission critical, municipal engineering, commercial property, exhibition hall, public security organs, transportation hub, VR education, broadcast studios, video conference rooms, advertising media, etc. Currently, LianTronics owns a large manufacturing facility, located in Dayawan Industrial Zone, Huizhou City, China, providing up to $300+ million USD of annual production value …”

Muscat was at Christie Digital for many years and I THINK LianTronics was the early supplier when Christie got into LED, though since then it makes and markets its own LED MicroTiles.