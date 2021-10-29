Nike Shanghai Flagship Uses Four-Storey LED Tower And LED Floors For Lebron Skills Challenge

October 29, 2021 by Dave Haynes

This is an interesting blend of semi-transparent LED mesh video walls, LED floor tiles, sensors and real-time visualized data used to create an interactive basketball experience in a Nike flagship in Shanghai.

Nike worked with basketball god Lebron James to develop a skills challenge set that aspiring hoopers could inside the store, with sensors lighting up the floor and stats being shown on the four-storey high LED behind and above the backboard.

This is in China, from 2019, so I am not entirely sure if this is still in place. Nike changes up its flagship and innovation stores quite a bit.

More background in this piece: https://www.creativeapplications.net/member-submissions/nike-lebron-17-interactive-basketball-trial-studio-nowhere/