InfoComm Underway, Exhibit Hall Opens Tomorrow

October 26, 2021 by Dave Haynes

InfoComm is on this week in Orlando, with the the Digital Signage Federation running its D=Sign education event today in collaboration with AVIXA.

It will be super-interesting to get photos, video and commentary on how the show works and operates this week, as I will not be there in person. COVID, among a billion things, has changed where I live from a pretty easy place to travel out of to one that’s complicated, time-consuming and cynically expensive. So I REALLY need a reason to head to the airport.

The show will be substantially smaller in numbers of people and vendors, but based on social media posts, it will probably be a lot bigger and active than has been suggested in some circles. Whether there is enough for people to see is an open question, and because of the lower numbers and reduced floor plate, the event is probably best suited to integrators who deal with ALL the components that are part of AV jobs, as opposed to more narrowly-defined interests like digital signage.

The ROI measures will likely be much different from typical years. I have read social media posts that suggested at least some people and companies were giddy just with the notion of seeing customers and business partners for the first time in a couple of years.

If you are going, travel safe, enjoy and keep squirting that sanitizer gel! If you are not, bear in mind AVIXA has a pile of virtual conference stuff you can tap into from your home or office bubble.

Hopefully, this is the last big industry show that has as much talk about the business merits and health safety of an event than about the technology and networking. Barring more COVID issues and renewed travel restrictions, Sixteen:Nine will definitely be at ISE In Barcelona at the start of February. As others have noted, it will be nice to see industry friends again, and look at product in person, instead of via a monitor screen.