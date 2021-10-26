Digital Signage Greets Trick Or Treaters At The Doorstep With This Clever Home Project

October 26, 2021 by Dave Haynes

This is very clever, though more than a little weather-dependant in its execution.

Mathew Meiers of the longtime digital signage CMS firm Rise Vision rigged up a flat panel screen on his front porch to hand out treats for Halloween – with the on-screen content carefully lined up to match a skeleton that sits behind and below the display.

“The skeleton appears every few minutes on a timer,” he says, “but I can push a refresh from my phone through our app to force him to come out and spook kids when they grab for candy.”

The company’s lead on creative, Mat also got attention here a few years ago when he developed digital signage for his kitchen.