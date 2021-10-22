AV Vendor Draper Nearing Funds Goal For Wounded US Military Vet

October 22, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Hat Tip to the folks at the AV mounts and gear firm Draper, which is nearing a fundraising goal that would provide a mobility chair to a catastrophically wounded U.S. military veteran.

Sue Downes, a mother of two from Tazewell, TN, sustained serious injuries while serving as a Corporal with a military police unit in Logar province, Afghanistan. Downes lost both of her legs in what I assume was an IED blast.

Downes is just one of many catastrophically injured veterans helped by the Independence Fund, a non-profit organization based in North Carolina. The Independence Fund’s Mobility program provides catastrophically wounded Veterans the chance to regain their independence by providing them with all-terrain track chairs.

“Many veterans weren’t just wounded—like Sue they were catastrophically injured and can no longer experience activities they previously enjoyed,” says Chris Broome, president of Draper, Inc. “Family is important at Draper, and many members of our family are veterans. Raising money for an all-terrain chair for former Corporal Downes is a way we can have an impact on not just on her, but also her entire family.”

This is the second time Draper has raised money for the Independence Fund. The company previously combined with Mermet and other partners to provide funding for two mobility chairs in 2020.

To help Draper hit the $20,000 goal, visit www.donate-draper.com.