Planar Takes Its Displays On Road This Fall For MicroPalooza Tour

October 19, 2021 by Dave Haynes

In a nod to the travel-hesitant times, Planar is taking its display pots and pans on the road this fall – on what it calls the MicroPalooza 2021 Tour.

The Oregon-based display manufacturer is staging a six-city US product tour in November through mid-December that will see its LCD and LED product showroom hauled to cities ranging from Denver at the start to LA at the last stop. The company has done similar road shows in the past, and this one particularly highlights microLED product.

Says Planar EVP Adam Schmidt. “We’ve introduced an impressive lineup of state-of-the-art visualization technologies over the last several months and with the MicroPalooza 2021 Tour, we’re giving attendees a first-hand look at our industry-leading products and capabilities. Like many, we value in-person connection and are excited to resume these interactions, and further explore how we can support organizations with these game-changing display solutions.”

Along with demos and guided showroom walkthroughs, the event has a series of educational sessions focused on LED. There is also a session on the not topic of virtual studios and the role LED display technology plays as active backdrops.

Tour stops and dates:

Denver, Colorado – November 3 – 4

Washington, D.C. – November 16 – 17

Chicago, Illinois – November 17 – 18

New York City, New York – December 2

Fort Lauderdale, Florida – December 8 – 9

Los Angeles, California – December 14 & 16

Details: www.planar.com/MicroPalooza2021.

The big display guys – like NEC, LG and Samsung, as well as distributors like Almo, have done their share of travelling showcases through the years, but the pandemic and cancelled or downsized trade shows have undoubtedly forced vendors to cook up ways to bring product to buyers and resellers, if they can’t get as many as normal coming to trade shows.

There are plenty of indicators and surveys out there suggesting travel hesitance will linger for a good, long time, so these kinds of tours may grow quite common. I don’t think they replace the InfoComms and ISEs, but they’re a useful complement.