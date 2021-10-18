LED Mesh Displays In Windows Turn Iconic Madrid Bank Building Into Media Facade

October 18, 2021 by Dave Haynes

This is a flagship Caixabank branch in Madrid, in Plaza Colón, that uses much of the facade of a Norman Foster-designed building as a screen.

The digital aspect used see-through mesh LED displays in the windows, and there is a LOT of full-wall LED inside the branch, all running custom experiential content that does not appear to reference anything like interest rates or savings plans.

The project was put together by Barcelona-based Instronic, which has an increasingly impressive list of great-looking jobs, like this lobby, also in Madrid.

Here’s a video …

Here’s a lobby pic …