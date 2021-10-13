AVIXA Pushes Out Details On Virtual Side Of InfoComm Show

October 13, 2021 by Dave Haynes

AVIXA has been working hard to convince both buyers and sellers that it is safe to be in Orlando in just a couple of weeks (Oct. 27-29) for its pro AV trade show InfoComm, but has announced fuller details on the virtual side of the show aimed at pro AV buyers and sellers who will not, for various reasons, be attending in person.

“We’re very excited to bring elements of InfoComm 2021 beyond the walls of the convention center,” says Rochelle Richardson, SVP of Expositions and Events for AVIXA. “The virtual experience will allow people from around the world to join us online to catch highlights of the products and solutions being showcased at InfoComm 2021.”

The show ill have a live-streamed InfoComm Morning Show each day that includes interviews with key speakers and industry experts. There will also be a livestream of the Technology Innovation Stage, where 25 sessions will be presented covering pro AV solutions trends, a state of the industry presentation from AVIXA’s market intelligence team, and product announcements and demonstrations. Sixteen:Nine is leading one of those sessions – a virtual DSF coffee and controversy panel about misused and abused marketing terms in digital signage and AV (think holograms, 3D, etc.)

This is the abstract: Holograms are seemingly popping up everywhere in digital signage and pro AV, except they’re not. Real, marketable hologram technology is years away, but tech marketers are applying the term to all kinds of products. Manufacturers call displays seamless when they’re not. MicroLEDs might have tiny lights, but not really meet the technical definition. It’s an endless battle between technical purists and marketers, and perhaps the big question is: “Should we care?” In this lively, frank session we’ll debate the pros and cons of manufacturers using terms that don’t quite apply to help explain and market new products. What does it mean for customers if what they’re buying isn’t how it’s represented on the sales material? Is how something looks and works what really matters?

Joining me are David Title from Bravo Media, David Nussbaum from Portl (yup, there are three Daves among five people), Chris Riegel of STRATACACHE and Kim Sarubbi of IoTecha Corp.

Also virtual: An AVIXA Women’s Council Keynote presentation by Sara Potecha, author of West Point Woman: How Character is Created and Leadership is Learned, will also be broadcast live. Each day will wrap up with a highlight reel of the show’s events.

This year’s digital experience will include an InfoComm Virtual Post-Show Event on Nov. 9-10, featuring interactive sessions and one-on-one appointment scheduling with InfoComm exhibitors.

As part of the InfoComm Virtual Post-Show Event, a select number of InfoComm 2021 conferencing and collaboration sessions and all of the D=SIGN sessions will be available to view on demand. These sessions explore topics like designing flexible collaboration spaces, interactivity and touch screens in a post-pandemic world, security and privacy for digital signage networks, and much more.

For those who cannot attend the show in person, a virtual-only pass to InfoComm 2021 is $59 for AVIXA Premium and Elite Members and $89 for all others. The pass provides access to the InfoComm 2021 livestreamed content, the Virtual Post-Show Event, and on-demand content until November 30. To register for the virtual-only InfoComm package, visit www.infocommshow.org/virtual.

In-person InfoComm 2021 attendees will have free access to the on-demand content from the virtual show from November 1 to November 30 as well as the Virtual Post Show. To register for the in-person InfoComm show, visit www.infocommshow.org.