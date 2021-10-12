Ex-Geopath Head Kym Frank Joins Intermx As Global Chief Experience Officer

by Dave Haynes

The location data and platform-provider Intermx has hired on former Geopath head Kym Frank in a newly-created role of Global Chief Experience Officer (CxO).

Frank is very well known in digital OOH circles as the longtime, very knowledgeable head of the audience measurement bureau Geopath, but she resigned very abruptly at the start of the summer in what one OOH media publication likened to a coup led by the OAAA. I was told privately she was walked out of the offices. I dunno what all went down. I leave the palace intrigue stuff to others. I just know Kym is suuuuuuper-smart and dynamic and a great pick-up for Intermx, which has worked with her quite a bit.

I could not find a press release on this, but OOH Today reports:

Intermx is already the dominant provider of location and human mobility intelligence solutions for the out-of-home advertising industry (OOH) in the United States. Their product profile also includes travel and tourism, retail visitation, real estate, city planning, and agency solutions. In this new role, Frank, a veteran media and market research expert, will solidify Intermx’s brand profile and expand their product footprint into new industry verticals, geographies, and media channels.

“I partnered with Intermx in my prior role because of their superior approach to ‘everywhere intelligence’ as well as their ability to harness the power of data through user-centric platform design,” said Frank. “Now, I look forward to maximizing the organization’s potential and helping companies across the media and marketing ecosystem leverage smarter analytics through Intermx partnerships. I am thrilled to join this team of absolute rock stars.”

“Kym Frank is an absolute powerhouse,” said Ryan Kinskey, a co-founder of Intermx. “I have had the pleasure of working with Kym over the past 6 years. She has an unmatched eye for crafting a vision and voice, understanding the power of great data and the nuts and bolts of bringing new products to market. As Intermx has laid a foundation of accessible population insights via the marriage of data science and elegant interfaces, Kym’s in-depth knowledge of media research across all channels is a huge asset to recognizing our full potential. We are excited to have her on the team and look forward to the positive impact she most surely will have at Intermx, both internally and externally.”

Frank brings more than two decades of media and market research expertise to Intermx. Previously, she was the President of Geopath, the non-profit organization that provides the currency for out-of-home advertising, where she led the organization through a full rebrand, launched a new, state-of-the-art measurement system, and tripled the membership. While there, she launched the “Global OOH Research Leads,” a consortium of the world’s leading OOH measurement experts, established to foster collaboration and research excellence internationally.

Prior to joining Geopath, she led client solutions for Symphony Advanced Media, an industry leader in cross-platform measurement. There, she developed several signature products and helped more than triple the firm’s revenue. She has also held leadership positions at ZenithOptimedia, FTI Consulting (previously Financial Dynamics), CBS Television Distribution and King World. Frank currently serves as the President of the Market Research Council and won the 2020 Cynopsis “Top Women in Media” award.