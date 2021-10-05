IT Services Firm Velocity Adds Motel 6 Lobbies To Fast-Growing Digital Signage And DOOH Footprint In US

October 5, 2021 by Dave Haynes

A really good example of how AV, digital signage and IT services are converging is an Ohio IT managed services company called Velocity, which has broadened its scope to include screen networks and even digital OOH media sales.

The company has announced a partnership with a hotel group – G6 Hospitality – to deploy digital signage in the lobbies of some 110 Motel 6 and Studio 6 properties, and sell advertising opportunities on the screens.

Big integrators like Diversified and IT services companies like SageNet are very active in digital signage, but I can’t recall seeing another technology-first company getting into direct and programmatic media sales and management.

Says the PR:

Velocity MSC will install and provide content management and ongoing support for digital screens located in the lobbies of G6 properties, which include the Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands. G6 will also have access to Velocity’s content management platform and advertising affiliates, creating new revenue opportunities for franchise owners. All these elements are to enhance the customer experience by providing engaging ways to inform guests about hotel amenities and services as well as local event happenings within the community.

“G6 is a leading hotel operator and a valued customer. We are eager to build upon our working relationship by providing a unique digital signage solution that allows G6 to enhance its guest experiences. We look forward to adding G6 to our existing hospitality network and growing our presence in the sector by creating additional opportunities for advertisers to reach hotel guests,” says Greg Kiley, Chairman and CEO of Velocity.

“We look forward to expanding our relationship with Velocity by leveraging their digital signage platform to enable an efficient and flexible way to communicate with our guests while providing another revenue source for our valued franchise partners,” says Rob Palleschi, CEO of G6 Hospitality.

This deployment broadens Velocity’s DOOH media offerings amongst the valuable traveler audience and facilitates advertisers’ access to hotel guests with a collective annual purchasing power of $278B. The advertising network, which now includes over 570 hospitality locations, will be represented by Velocity’s direct sales team as well as pending third-party representation. Additionally, the network will be available programmatically via Vistar Media, a leading source for programmatic demand for DOOH.

That 570 number is a decent footprint for advertising if it covers most major metro areas. Happy to see the people there understand programmatic sales is PART of the media sales answer, but also that they need direct sales people.

About a year ago, Velocity picked up an ad-based screen network run by Impax Media. Then back in January, missed this news, Velocity acquired Eye Corp., which has screens in some 32,000 retail locations such as lifestyle centers and convenience stores, bars and restaurants, cinema lobbies, and media tied to transit.

Then, this summer (missed this, too!), it also purchased the digital media and signage assets of Cinema Scene from Vision Media, a digital products company, focused on streaming content and physical fulfillment. That deal included a digital signage ad network in the lobbies of 227 theaters with 376 screens, digital menu boards in 142 theaters, and 10 story walls in 10 theaters.