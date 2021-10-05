BrightSign Has Sold And Shipped 1M Little Purple Play-out Boxes In Last Four Years

October 5, 2021 by Dave Haynes

BrightSign has announced it has now shipped two million of its little purple media play-out boxes, half of those in just the last four years.

That’s about 1,000 units shipped per day lately, which is impressive. I have lately been referring to BrightSign as a category, as opposed to a player option. When I hear people talking about hardware options, they rattle off PCs, smart displays, set-top boxes or BrightSign boxes. They don’t lump BrightSign in with the other special-purpose or adapted consumer boxes out there.

“When you consider it took us 11 years to ship our first million media players, it’s impressive that we bridged from 1M to 2M in just four short years,” saysJeff Hastings, CEO of BrightSign. “This accomplishment speaks equally to the value of our products, and the broad market support that’s responsible for driving our continued sales growth over the years.”

The PR adds:

BrightSign hit the 2M milestone earlier than anticipated, thanks in part to growth catalyzed by several pandemic-related influences. Covid-related lockdowns and restrictions gave businesses the opportunity to refresh (or add new) digital signage to their businesses with minimal disruption. Additionally, many businesses and municipalities relied heavily on digital signage to effectively communicate new public health recommendations, social distancing requirements and general health & safety information as the pandemic evolved. Lastly, BrightSign’s media players were incorporated into many of the temperature-screening solutions that became essential to businesses as they screened customers and employees upon entry to their facilities.

“This milestone was earned through the collective teamwork of our entire organization. The pandemic was a difficult time across the entire AV space, and it’s gratifying to know that our company performance remained strong throughout. Despite many of us working remotely for the past year and a half, each and every BrightSign employee pulled together and contributed to the company’s remarkably strong performance in the face of a very challenging business climate.”

Hastings is smart, and those purple boxes have a reputation for being damn-near bulletproof. The company has also been quite clever in de-emphasizing its own management software and opening the platform up to CMS software companies, at the same time as the display companies have started aggressively marketing their own CMS software options and effectively competing for business with the software guys.

From the careful what you ask for department: Frank Pisano sent me an email, noting I forgot to mention … “Coincidentally, Frank Pisano has been BrightSign’s VP of Sales for nearly 4 years!”