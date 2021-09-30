DPAA’s Annual NYC DOOH Summit Is Back, Both Live And On Tape

September 30, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The DPAA is once again doing its big annual Video Everywhere event in New York – live but also virtual in an interesting, COVID-era twist.

The annual digital OOH-focused live event is Oct. 13 at Chelsea Piers in New York City, with the familiar day of brand and agency speakers, an exhibit area, network breaks and lunch, and then live entertainment at the end of the day. It is a vaccinated event, so attendees must show proof of vaccination to enter, and then adhere to safety guidelines and requirements.

The following two days – for three hours each day, midday – there will be a global broadcast/re-broadcast hosted live by Barry Frey, the DPAA’s CEO. There will be additional speakers, contests, and surprises for these broadcast sessions.

The speaker roster for this year includes:

Patrick McLean, CMO, Walgreens

Bess Spaeth, SVP, Head of Brand Media Experiences, American Express

Jackson Jeyanayagam, VP, Direct to Consumer, Clorox

Deidre Smalls-Landau, CMO/Head of Global Culture, UM

Yin Woon Rani, CEO, MilkPEP

Shenan Reed, SVP Media, L’Oreal

Spencer Baim, Chief Brand Officer, VICE Media

Mark Penn, CEO, Stagwell

Jessica Spence, President of Brands, Beam Suntory

The event is part of New York Digital Signage Week.