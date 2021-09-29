Eyedog Uses Annotated Photos Instead Of Maps As Wayfinding Guides

September 29, 2021 by Dave Haynes

A company in the Philly area does an intriguingly different take on indoor wayfinding and navigation – using photos instead of maps to help people find their way around large, complicated footprint facilities like office and health care campuses.

With roots in the Netherlands, Eyedog says its technology “uses a scientific approach that combines “landmark” photos with mobile and other digital technologies to deliver an intuitive user experience, helping users focus on the purpose, rather than the logistics, of their visit.”

The company recently announced a partnership with Philly-area digital technology company Intraprise Solutions to sell the photo landmark navigation software into healthcare systems. “Our companies share a common set of core values, be of service and improve the patient experience,” says Ralph Michels, Eyedog’s founder and CEO. “And Intraprise’s healthcare domain experience enhances Eyedog’s ability to successfully serve the needs of healthcare providers in the U.S. and Canada.”

“Ralph and his team created a truly innovative digital wayfinding solution,” says Todd Fisher, Intraprise’s founder and chairman. “Apps consume attention like currency. In a healthcare context, the value of Eyedog’s innovation is measured by the amount of attention spared so that focus can be placed on the purpose for the visit rather than the logistics required to begin the visit.”

I think this is an interesting approach that could work nicely in tandem with more traditional wayfinding maps and directories on large digital screens. Those things work best, I think, when there is a way to take directions that start on a screen but get transferred to a smartphone. Some people are great with maps as cues, but others get confused by them. Contextual photos, however, make it quote clear where someone is and where to go next.