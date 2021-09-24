Unilumin’s USA Wing Brings On Former D3 Exec Barak As VP Strategic Markets

September 24, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The big Chinese LED companies that do a huge amount of work in their domestic markets aren’t always all that good on the sales and marketing side in North America, so it’s interesting to see Unilumin USA hiring on industry vet Jason Barak as its new VP of Strategic Markets.

Barak has 25 years in the industry and was an owner, I think, of D3 LED prior to its merger with Southpaw Live and, quite recently, its sale again to Ross Video.

“We’re excited to welcome Jason to the Unilumin team,” says Nick Fazio, CEO of Unilumin USA. “He’s well known in the industry for developing key relationships with clients and partners, and his approach fits well within our growth plans for new markets.”

“It’s an exciting time to work in the LED display industry, and I look forward to bringing Unilumin’s incredible solutions to the marketplace,” Barak said. “They have been the trailblazer of Narrow Pixel Pitch LED display technology, and I’m highly confident in the product’s capabilities.”

Barak works out of the New York/New Jersey area, while Unilumin in the US has its main office and ops in Orlando. The Chinese company is the largest LED manufacturer in the world by revenue, though there is other research out there suggesting Absen and Leyard are bigger. Whatever the case, it’s a big company that I think benefits by using connected, respected people in the market, as opposed to trying to project sales from China.

Good, sharp guy. He was kind enough, along with then D3 Managing Partner George Pappas, to let me tag along as they did a regular tour into Taiwan, Hong Kong and Shenzhen about four years ago to visit manufacturers and get me indoctrinated in how LED displays come together.