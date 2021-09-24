Samsung’s Full Meal Digital Signage Deal Going Into Freedom Mobile Stores In Canada

September 24, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The retail locations for the Canadian wireless retailer Freedom Mobile have started a technology upgrade in some 80 stores in B.C., Alberta and Ontario to a digital signage feature set heavily driven by Samsung’s solutions – LED and LCD, but also its CMS software.

The retailer, part of the Shaw Communications group, has a new store set-up that uses touch-enabled screens, LCD video walls, and in flagship locations, 2.5mm fine pitch LED walls. All the signage runs off MagicINFO.

Says the PR:

Shaw first launched Samsung Canada’s display technology in 2018 in its enhanced Freedom Mobile corporate stores and kiosks in Ontario and continues to incorporate this technology into its newly branded Shaw retail locations and kiosks throughout B.C. and Alberta. This use of Samsung’s digital technology reinforces how important it is for businesses to continue providing consumers with an elevated retail experience.

“We are proud to extend our valued partnership with Shaw and Freedom Mobile to provide an engaging in-store customer experience,” says Mary Peterson, Vice President, IT & Enterprise Solutions, Samsung Electronics Canada. “Our Samsung display solutions and innovative software offer an exceptional experience for both customers and employees alike and provide retailers the ability to showcase vibrant and immersive content.”

Digital displays have not only provided a modern look and feel and enhanced customer flow within Shaw and Freedom Mobile retail locations but have also helped the organization better merchandise promotions and increase cross-selling opportunities while reducing the costs associated with printing and signage.

With new promotions and marketing materials available almost daily, Samsung Canada’s displays allow for rapid changing of content and promotional materials without the need for traditional flyers. From an operational standpoint, the ability to update customer-focused content quickly and easily have also provided Shaw with a time and energy savings advantage.

“Shopping is as much about the in-store experience as it is about product and pricing, so it’s vitally important to us that we’re able to provoke a positive response from our customers as soon as they set foot in our stores,” says Pat Button, SVP Sales at Shaw Communications. “Samsung Canada’s innovative display technology has been central to enhancing our in-store shopping experience, giving our customers the ability to interact with our products in a deeper, more engaged way.”

Kinda meat and potatoes retail digital signage, but two things are interesting to me: