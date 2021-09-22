Telecine Makes Fun, Animated Digital Signage Master Class Sessions Available For Free

September 22, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The good people over at Montreal content-centric solutions provider Telecine have released a free “Digital Signage Master Class” built around a quirky, slightly snarky animated Content Queen named Nicky.

The online video course spans eight weeks and covers subjects like Project Planning, Software, Data Analytics, Digital Signage Templates and Audience Measurement.

“We designed this course for individuals or company’s looking to capture and engage their customers through digital signage content,” says Telecine founder and president James Fine. “We compiled resources, tips, and tricks to help communicate a company’s brand and messaging more effectively through compelling content. You’ve heard the phrase Content is King. Well, Nicky’s our Content Queen and a fantastic (and quirky) teacher as well.”

“After taking her course, a time investment of a few minutes a week, students will gain a solid understanding of how to create a digital signage experience that will keep patrons informed and engaged. After all, there are so many mistakes to make … why not learn from the mistakes others have made.”

The course is based on some pretty substantial experience. Telecine has been around for more than 35 years and they have some very large financial sector clients who’ve been with them forever. Using animated videos and injecting a little attitude and fun (check out Telecine’s annual holiday season videos) is a smart approach, I think, when compared with the talking heads or slide-focused material that dominates end-user and reseller education in this business.

Disclosure – I may have had something to do with scripting these.

For more information, or to sign up for Nicky’s Digital Signage Master Class, please visit the company’s website.