New Reflect Retail Study Reveals Big Appetite In US For Bringing Online Shopping Features To Physical Stores

September 22, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The Dallas CMS software firm Reflect has pushed out the executive summary of findings generated from a recent survey of 1,600 Americans on their preferences for shopping and the role of technology coming out of this pandemic.

The national study – called In-Store Shopping: Hiccups & Hangups of 2021 – showed a significant thirst for more technological advancements in brick-and-mortar stores, especially if they mimic the convenience and benefits of online shopping.

The online survey was run in mid-August and revealed 60% of those responding prefer to do more than half of their shopping online. Despite this majority, the findings also highlight a significant interest in in-store technology to enhance the in-person shopping experience – revealing how retailers can use tailored technology to draw customers back into stores.

Other findings include:

“What we’re seeing—to no one’s surprise—is that the factors driving people to shop online are the ease and breadth of features it offers, but consumers are clearly missing key elements of in-person shopping that online retailers simply can’t provide,” says Lee Summers, CEO at Reflect. “Shoppers still want to physically interact with products, but they’ve grown accustomed to the personalized, ‘DIY’ experience of online shopping. This data shows that retailers have a huge opportunity to leverage in-store technology to drive store traffic and revenue by deploying tech that puts customers in the driver’s seat, giving them access to product information—right at their fingertips.”

The study also dug into which online technologies and features would be welcomed in physical retail settings:

“This research clearly illustrates the gaps retailers can and should fill between in-person and online shopping,” says Matt Schmitt, Reflect’s co-founder and president. “Through new innovations, personalized experiences and other unique offerings, brands have a host of solutions at their disposal to enhance in-store shopping trips and encourage customers to keep coming back—simply by giving customers the experience they want.”

Reflect plans to expand on the findings in a live webinar set for October 7, hosted by Bob Sanders, the company’s COO. Webinar registrants will get the full report (even if unable to attend the live event).

