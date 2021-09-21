Dutch Artist Does Cascade Of LCD Screens To Create Very Different Digital Waterfall

September 21, 2021 by Dave Haynes

There have been many, many digital waterfalls developed and deployed in recent years as LED video walls grew increasingly commonplace, but here’s one that took an entirely different approach.

This is an amalgam of waterfalls videos on a set of LCD displays stacked and somewhat scattered into what looks kinda sorta like a cascading waterfall – for an art show last weekend in Amsterdam.

The piece is by Dutch artist Maarten Baas. You might have seen what’s probably the most familiar work done by Baas at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport – a big clock in the post-security side of the terminal that seems to have a worker in behind the analog clock face cleaning and painting on the new time.

I’ve never seen anything quite like this, but it is as interesting as some of the giant LED waterfalls done to date, and would probably be a fraction of the cost (though the structure to hold it and allow long-term maintenance would not be cheap or easy … that’s a lot of power and signal cables).

Very clever!