Screenfeed Adds Content Feed Built On Curated User-Gen Viral Videos

September 14, 2021 by Dave Haynes

User-generated videos have been curated and used by some digital OOH networks – notably in bars and restaurants – to build out their programming, but now one of the main subscription content services – Screenfeed – has developed its own custom service.

Minneapolis-based Screenfeed has developed what it calls Bright Spots that is built around curated viral videos pulled from sources like TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Videos that go viral typically contain moments that make audiences feel good via a laugh, a smile, or a cute moment from people, pets and more. This content resonates so well with audiences that they’ll return to it over and over, making it a no-brainer to include in a digital signage playlist. Traditional social content is also one of the most popular content choices at Screenfeed, so it is a priority to provide multiple high-quality options for digital signage users to choose from.

Social channels such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter have worldwide audiences posting daily, sometimes gathering thousands or millions of views in a short amount of time. Screenfeed compiles moments like these into 60-second, fully captioned videos so Network Operators can take full advantage of the natural draw to this content. Bright Spots is fully licensed and moderated by the Screenfeed team so the delightful moments are the true spotlight of the content.

This will increase dwell time so all messages and ads can be properly consumed as audiences naturally stick around for a well-rounded playlist.

Screenfeed says the intent was not only to entertain audiences but take the burden of working with user-gen material. “It makes scheduling simple by working with or without audio, being fully licensed and is consistently created in a 60-second duration.”

“With the amount of time it takes to curate a playlist, content should not be an afterthought. It is the piece of the puzzle that can make or break the return on investment. Screenfeed creates reliable and appealing content that supports everyone in the digital signage content space, from beginners to seasoned professionals. With a talented team who design, develop and support a businesses’ or groups’ content goals. Bright Spots is simply the latest example of that dedication.”

This is clever and I am actually a bit surprised this wasn’t something already in place. While on the surface it likely seems simple and cheap for a network operator to find and use material produced by everyday folks, there can be licensing and permission issues, quality control issues and a wide variety of lengths and formats. If all the time and costs were added up, plus the legal/copyright risks, subscribing instead to something polished and done is very likely the path of least resistance.