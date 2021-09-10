Amazon Starts Marketing Its Own Branded Line Of “Smart TVs” With Fire TV Built-In

September 10, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Acknowledging the many, oft-discussed reasons why people putting in digital signage networks DON”T want to use TVs and DO want to use commercial displays, a new product announcement from Amazon is nonetheless interesting because the online retailing Godzilla has introduced a line of TVs that have the media player built-in.

So you can buy a new Amazon Omni 4K TV, in a range of sizes, that has the Fire TV media playback capability built-in, as well as full integration with Alexa voice commands.

I mention this because there are numerous digital signage CMS companies who compete heavily on price that have Amazon’s Fire TV as a media playback option. Screencloud (though they have shifted from SMB to enterprise as a focus) and Kitcast come quickly to mind, and I know there are others using things like Firesticks.

Industry people will know the big arguments against using TVs as commercial displays are that they are designed and engineered with different demands in mind, like operating hours per day, and that TVs can’t go in portrait mode.

But on the flip side, lotsa small jobs are driven by price and end-users just don’t want to pay the premium for a commercial display that looks almost identical to the TVs they seen in Costco and Best Buy. So a big display at Amazon prices that could fire up a digital signage app from the settings screen will have an appeal in some circles.

Amazon already had Fire TV capability in some Toshiba and Insignia (Best Buy) TVs, but this is its own line, presumably contract built by TCL or BOE or maybe AUO.

From Amazon:

The Fire TV Omni Series (www.amazon.com/firetvomniseries) delivers world-class entertainment, powerful smart home controls, and far-field voice controls so you can talk to Alexa from across the room. It is available in 43”, 50”, 55”, 65”, and 75” model sizes, with 4K Ultra HD (UHD) resolution, as well as support for HDR10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus. The 65” and 75” models feature a slim bezel that blends seamlessly into your home décor and added support for Dolby Vision.

The Fire TV Omni Series integrates the Fire TV experience and far-field voice technology directly into the TV, providing an all-in-one entertainment device for streaming, cable TV, music, gaming, and more. Hands-free Alexa voice controls are always available whether the TV is on or off or when using an HDMI input.

Simply ask Alexa to tune to your favorite show and you will jump right into the program you’re looking for, without needing to remember which channel name, streaming service or input device to switch to. You can also use voice to control playback, closed captions, and brightness, and manage TV or soundbar volume, switch inputs, and more. In addition, set up a routine so when you say, “Alexa, kick off my day,” your Fire TV and smart lights turn on, and Alexa will share the weather, read your calendar, and tune to the news on live TV.

Fire TV Omni Series also makes it incredibly simple to get great sound with devices you already have in your home. With Fire TV Omni Series and Alexa Home Theater, you can wirelessly connect Echo devices such as the Echo Studio for Dolby Atmos, or pair other Echo smart speakers for immersive sound. Your Alexa Home Theater experience works across any compatible device connected to Fire TV Omni Series, including cable boxes, gaming consoles, or antenna sources.