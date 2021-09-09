Broadsign Broadens Audience Measurement Toolkit, Support Via Computer Vision Integration With Sightcorp

September 9, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Montreal-based CMS software firm Broadsign and the Dutch computer vision firm Sightcorp have completed an integration that sees anonymous facial analysis solution tied in with Broadsign’s Control CMS and Reach supply-side-platform (SSP).

Via the latest integrations, says PR, DOOH media owners can easily provide media buyers with more meaningful audience insights and data visualizations based on live analysis captured anonymously on-camera, including age, gender, impression, and viewer counts, and attention and dwell times.

To ensure privacy, the Sightcorp DeepSight Toolkit blurs all faces by default and is built to process all data offline and locally. Integrated deep learning technology ensures that estimations are generated with the highest level of data accuracy. Sightcorp provides connectors and reporting templates for several popular business intelligence (BI) platforms, which give users the flexibility to import the audience data into their platform of choice via an API. The company also offers a full end-to-end reporting dashboard for new users within the ecosystem.

“A key element to driving DOOH industry growth is more accurate audience targeting, measurement, and reporting, and these integrations with Sightcorp add significant value. They offer invaluable audience insights that can be used to optimize creative and media buying decisions,” says Adam Green, SVP of Strategy, Broadsign. “We believe that this collaboration will help advance the industry, as advertisers can deepen their understanding of each audience for campaigns and adjust their media buys accordingly.”

“We are aligned with Broadsign’s vision for programmatic DOOH and excited to bring to market these integrations that can be easily retrofitted onto existing networks without needing additional players as well as included by default on new networks,” adds Joyce Caradonna, CEO at Sightcorp. “The next big step in DOOH’s evolution is to bring media buyers more meaningful audience reporting that they can leverage for real-time decision-making and comprehensive ROI measurement.”

This is less about a new capability than it is about covering the waterfront for Broadsign. The company already has integrations with a pair of companies – Quividi and AdMobilize – that also have computer-vision platforms for audience measurement.