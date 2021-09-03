Cannabis Retail Engagement Shop Builds Custom “Cannabus” To Show Capabilities

September 3, 2021 by Dave Haynes

Companies like Colorado’s GreenScreens are chasing the display and management business in the fast-growing cannabis retailing sector, and a competitor based in Kentucky is taking an interesting new approach to retailing – a store on wheels.

The company, Enlightened, spent $250K to kit out a 42-foot motorcoach bus, dubbed The Real Cannabus.

The bus has a snakeskin glitter floor, pickled oak walls, leather seating and a bunch of tech, including digital menu displays.

The motorcoach is described by the company as serving several use cases: trade show booth, retail pop-up shop, educational resource center, and media lounge. It’s also a bit of a rolling billboard, with the first stop set for later this month at a big cannabis B2B show north of San Francisco (Santa Rosa).