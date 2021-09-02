With Merger Fully Done, Two Blended AV/IT Distribution Giants Now One As TD SYNNEX

September 2, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The big merger between AV distribution giants SYNNEX and Tech Data is now fully done, and the blended company will be known going forward as TD SYNNEX.

“TD SYNNEX is uniquely positioned in today’s relentlessly transforming technology ecosystem,” says Rich Hume, TD SYNNEX CEO. “As a versatile distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, we’re strengthening our entire portfolio of solutions and raising the bar on the value we deliver to customers and vendors with exceptional reach, efficiency and expertise. It’s an honor to lead TD SYNNEX with a talented team of 22,000 co-workers worldwide.”

The bulk of the PR about the rebranding is blah-blah stuff about good corporate citizenship and being unparalleled, and so on, but if that stuff makes you tingle, you can read it here.

The companies announced a definitive agreement to merge back in March, creating a monster company in the technology distribution space. The transaction was valued at approximately $7.2 billion, including net debt. The combined company does approximately $57 billion in estimated pro forma annual revenues