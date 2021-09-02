Fashion Designer Wang Sets Shopper Mood In NYC With 84-Foot LED Feature Wall

September 2, 2021 by Dave Haynes

The fashion designer Alexander Wang’s store design team is using floor-to-ceiling direct view LED in the flagship bricks and mortar location in New York, at 103 Grand Street.

The newly renovated flagship in SoHo has an 84 foot long LED video well that can do a resolution of 13,320 x 1,440. The big wall is used to set a mood as opposed to marketing new streetwear – showing iconic scenes from around the world.

No idea on what LED technology is being used but the software driving the big display is from Australia’s StratosMedia (which also has ops in the U.S.)

Wang is also using big LED as an architectural design feature in a new Beijing store – in that case (below) appearing to turn the walls into mood lights, a bit similar to how newer airline cabins use mood lighting.