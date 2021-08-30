Rebooted DSE Formalizes Name Tweak, From Expo To Experience

The company that is rebooting DSE has formalized what was evident on the event website – a tweak of the brand to make it Digital Signage Experience, as opposed to Expo.

It’s a logical move to stick with the acronym DSE, which was widely used for many, many years. Lotsa people will make the age-old argument that digital signage is too narrow and technical a term, given all the aspects of the technology and thinking, but you have to call it something.

It’s not an issue that keeps me up at night. But if they’d called it Phygital Live or something like that, I would have rolled my eyes like a 13-year-old girl, and retired.

Here’s what was announced:

Questex today announces the rebranding of Digital Signage Expo to Digital Signage Experience taking place March 22-24, 2022 in Las Vegas at the Las Vegas Convention Center. Digital Signage Experience provides the perfect opportunity for digital signage suppliers and solution providers to connect with buyers looking to use digital signage technology to educate, entertain and inspire.

The new brand reflects the focus on “elevating the experience” for Digital Signage Experience moving forward. The logo builds on the existing brand, with added depth and dimension to connect both the digital and physical worlds.

“We wanted the brand to demonstrate that the new DSE – Digital Signage Experience – retains the excitement and innovation that it has always stood for, but with an expanded mission and a broader audience. We believe the colorful new three-dimensional logo communicates that,” says Marian Sandberg, VP & Market Leader, Live Design International and Digital Signage Experience.

Questex also announced a new senior person working that event’s file – event marketing expert Sarah Joy (SJ) Lagunzad will be Senior Marketing Manager for Digital Signage Experience, Live Design International and XLive.

The event’s organizers have also put the call out for presenters, with a deadline of the end of September.

Hopefully by late March of next year the COVID situation will be sufficiently under control that trade shows will be a when-it-happens, not an if-it-happens.