It Takes 12 Techs And Seven Days To Service, Optimize That Huge New LED Wall At The LVCC

The deployment and field services firm USSI Global has pushed out an interesting press release about its role in dealing with that massive video wall that’s been lit up in the lobby of the new part of the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Samsung has already put out a lot of material about the 4mm LED wall, which spans some 10,000 square feet in the new West Hall’s sunlit atrium. At 165 feet high and 90 feet wide, it is one of the larger LED walls out there, anywhere.

What’s interesting with the USSI PR is the description of what all goes into maintaining this beast.

“A three-story display is a stunning way to welcome attendees to the LVCC,” says David S. Christiano, CEO and President, USSI Global. “It’s a multi-functional wall that offers a multi-zone approach to programming. That kind of flexibility provides a very large and very creative canvas for sharing informative and entertaining content.”

Composed of 2,278 LED cabinets, the large video wall offers a visual spectacle for convention attendees that unleashes stunning content with high-speed rendering in a high-traffic area. USSI Global, a turnkey provider of customized network, broadcast and digital signage systems, was entrusted with a maintenance contract to optimize key technical attributes including content synchronization, power distribution and cable management, ensuring high-quality video wall performance and an exceptional viewer experience as conventions return.

The wall has been live for less than a year, I think, but USSI says it went in last month for planned maintenance and optimization.

As part of the process, the on-site team of six USSI Global technicians and six certified union lift operators removed and reinstalled cabinets, replaced power supplies, and improved cable management throughout the wall.

The project, which required four 50-foot scissor lifts and two 150-foot boom lifts, was completed in just seven days.

I’m not at all sure why techs had to go in, already, to pull out cabinets and replace power supplies and improve cable management, but my guess – repeat guess – is there was pressure from the building owners to hit a certain opening date. So maybe they got it in and running on time, with the understanding that tweaks would be needed when time allowed.

July in Vegas is blast furnace time, so I am guessing the LVCC wasn’t all that busy, and bringing in a fleet of man-lifts was feasible.