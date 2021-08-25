Swiss Timepiece Firm Uses Super-Nice Mosaic LCD Video Wall In NYC Store To Drive Its Brand

This is a great example of how LCD can still do a fabulous job as a signature video wall – a mosaic with sync’d content in a New York store of the Swiss luxury timepiece firm Bucherer.

Eric Buterbaugh of New York-based content Show+Tell posted the video (below) on Linkedin, but he is a master of one-word answers, so all I know is New York and Bucherer.

If you create an interesting mosaic pattern, and build content that suits it, the whole issue with bezels (display frames) goes away.

Very nice job, even with the stairs in the way. You’ll notice the content creators are aware of the stairs and build the messaging around it.