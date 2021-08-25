Digital Projection Says Never Mind To AV Trade Shows In N.A. For Balance of 2021, Citing COVID Risks

There’s no end of speculation about the fate of AV and digital signage trade shows this fall, as the Delta variant continues to clobber people who could be vaxxed but, bewilderingly, don’t want to get jabbed.

The home technologies trade show CEDIA is still set to go next week, but with way, way fewer stands and, let’s assume, people. InfoComm continues to indicate it is a go, though with tight health safety protocols.

One of the larger booths you’ll see at an InfoComm is from Digital Projection, and that company just took the interesting step of flat-out saying it’s not doing anymore shows this year.

“For nearly 25 years, Digital Projection, Inc. has enjoyed presenting our cutting-edge technologies at tradeshows catering to a multitude of markets and interest groups. Meeting face-to-face with our customers, partners, and friends is something we look forward to each year. However, given the risks associated with the on-going COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to place a hiatus on our North American tradeshow schedule for the remainder of 2021. This includes the CEDIA Expo, InfoComm, and I/ITSEC shows – events that we cherish participating in.”

“Though our decision not to exhibit at these events in 2021 may be disheartening to hear, our paramount concern is the safety and well-being of our team members as well as our partners, clients, and community.”

“For 2022, we remain optimistic that we will return to most of the tradeshows that we missed this year. Adding to that optimism is the fact that new products and solutions are always being progressed by our development teams! The future is bright at Digital Projection – and we can’t wait to showcase all of our exciting display solutions for you in 2022!“ I'm so sad to see we have under 100 exhibitors left attending @CEDIAExpo, each day more appointments cancel. I shortened my trip but I'm still going. It's a big investment, so I hope we get transparency on who's attending from show management. #AVtweeps https://t.co/ucVJ7ARcDl— Kimberly Lancaster (@newscaster) August 24, 2021