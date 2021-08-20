Korean University Uses LED-embedded Building Glass With Near 99%+ Transparency

This is a video of architectural glass with embedded RGB LEDs that still offer 99%+ transparency – in this case at a university building in South Korea.

There may well be engineering, supply and cost reasons why architects and building engineers say this sort of thing is not feasible, but it certainly seems there is “next big thing” potential for this technology for the digital signage and building design industries.

Conventional LED cabinets block views, and if a designer goes with the mesh LED products out there, the mesh grids that contain the LEDs and wiring are noticeable – particularly from the non-illuminated rear.

There are products that apply a transparent film to glass – some of it better than others. And the thing with films is they can peel, crack or discolor with time.

But if you can put the LEDs right into the architectural glass – for things like the curtain walls at major buildings and venues like airports – that gets really interesting. I don’t think the brightness is there, however, to make these pop in full daylight, which is why you see a lot of transparent LED project videos and images shot at night.

This project uses the specialty glass displays from GSMATT, which is a Korean tech firm. It went in via a UK firm, adi.tv.

Interested to hear from others if they think LED in building glass has a big future, or if there are practical reasons that might restrict the types of applications and adoption.