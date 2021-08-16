Philly’s Airport Concourse Lined With Big, Wisely-Designed LED Ad Columns

This a great example of an OOH media company using LED display to visually dominate a space, while also factoring in the practical risks of putting a lot of sensitive technology in a very busy environment.

It is the airport in Philadelphia, on a concourse that has a long series of LED displays on support columns, running media campaigns for ClearChannel.

What interests me here is how engineers and site planners at the company thought through how 1,000s and 1,000s of people travel that concourse daily, most of them pulling roller bags or having bags off their shoulders.

The displays are up just high enough that the LED light emitters – which in most cases are fragile and easily damaged – are at much lower risk of being inadvertently bumped or scraped.

Not sure when these went in.