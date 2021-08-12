New Nike Rise Store In Seoul Uses Run Club Data To Drive Visuals On Giant Feature LED Wall

Nike seems to endlessly roll out new tech-driven concept and flagship stores, but one that just opened in Seoul is interesting for the way it blends a BIG LED feature wall with real-time data.

The 24,000-square-foot Nike Rise store, which opened yesterday, has a three-story fine-pitch LED display that shows real-time running stats from the local Nike Run Club community.

It also has an LED ribbon and canopy at the entry, ribbons elsewhere in the store and, a little curiously, a screens on ceiling mounts trip that looks straight out of 2009.

There is also an interactive RFID-enabled digital merchandising tables that does the old “put a shoe here and stuff about it will come up on the screen” thing.

Here’s a quick video: