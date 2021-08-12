Consumers Jumpy When Business Entries Have No COVID Guidelines Signage: Research

The Greek/American digital signage CMS software firm Yodeck took the interesting step of commissioning research to learn what consumers think about signs being used for COVID-19 safety messaging, with the big insight being how nervous people got when there was no messaging.

The survey, involving some 400 Americans back in Q2, suggested 63% of consumers felt nervous about entering a business when there was no information at the gateway about safety protocols. Roughly 11 per cent said the absence of signage changed their perception of the business.

Yodeck’s commissioned research also found:

96% of consumers notice signs and follow the COVID-19 recommended guidelines on them;

41% of respondents said they rate their awareness of COVID safety signs at a 10 out of 10, so they’re hyper-aware of the rules;

signage visibility varies by type of venue. 96% of people who visited a grocery store remember seeing a sign, while only 68% of respondents remember seeing safety signs at a gas station.

Yodeck has made the full report – How Effective Are Safety Signs? – available here.