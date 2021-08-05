More Consolidation: PE-backed Workplace Solutions Firm Aura Buys UK Integrator Reflex

More consolidation news, this time from the UK, where the workplace tech firm Aura has acquired the Reading-based full-service audio-visual integrator Reflex.

Aura is a private equity-based company put together from a pair of companies, and is focused on workplace solutions for mid to large-size enterprise companies.

Reflex has been around for almost 40 years and has been offering technical design, project management, complete installation services and post-installation training and support.



Aura CEO Alpesh Unalkat says Reflex’s “technical expertise and strong reputation in higher education, corporate and public sector markets will further strengthen Aura and enable us to continue growing our footprint. We see lots of potential growth for Aura, especially with Reflex’s capabilities and similar deep commitment to meeting and exceeding customer expectations. I’m excited to see what we can accomplish together in partnership with Baird Capital.”

Baird is the PE company. Says partner Michael Holgate: “The Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the focus on how technology can improve productivity and collaboration in an agile working environment. As workforces return to the office, Aura’s broad range of capabilities can provide the solutions businesses need to be successful in a post-pandemic world.”



Aura grew out of Baird’s investment in March, 2020 “bringing together two independent businesses simultaneously, Karlson and Intevi, which form the group’s core platform.”

Reflex gives them more integrator capabilities and experience in kitting out connected workplaces, as it chases business it says “directly addresses the key questions around workplace configuration as enterprises return to the office post-pandemic.”

As we have seen and heard, offices are being (or will be) re-populated, but they will operate a little differently and both digital signage and AV solutions like video conferencing and collaboration tools – not to mention room and desk assignment tech – will be a much bigger thing.



