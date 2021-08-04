Chris Riebschlager On How Dimensional Innovations Approaches Big Experiential Visuals

The 16:9 PODCAST IS SPONSORED BY SCREENFEED – DIGITAL SIGNAGE CONTENT

There have been numerous traditional sign companies that have, through the years, developed a sense of their ground shifting, and responded by adding a digital component to their business. A lot of the time, it hasn’t worked out so hot, because it’s just too far outside what a company knows and does. But sometimes it works, as is the case with Dimensional Innovations.

The Kansas City company nicely straddles physical and digital components to jobs, bolstering the idea that having both skillsets, and mindsets, under the same roof is going to work better than sub-contracting.

DI, for short, does projects all over the U.S., in particular, and while it has some especially active vertical markets, its work serves all kinds of different use-cases. DI does a lot of pro and college sports venue work, but it also does experiences for museums, hospitals and retail.

I had an interesting chat with Chris Riebschlager, who runs the company’s software efforts.

TRANSCRIPT

Hey, Chris. Thanks for joining me. Can you tell me what your company does?

Chris Riebschlager: Yeah, absolutely. So Dimensional Innovations started in the late 90s as a signage company, making just traditional signs, and in the time between the late 90s and now, the company has grown to include custom fabrication of all kinds and in the last six and seven years, we’ve added a really big technology practice to that.

So in addition to building and fabricating and designing spaces, also activating those spaces with interesting technology, that’s hopefully beautiful and useful and makes spaces better.

Where’s the company based?

Chris Riebschlager: The company is based in Kansas City.

But you have offices elsewhere, right?

Chris Riebschlager: Yes, we have folks that live and work in LA, Atlanta, Minneapolis, a few in Colorado. So yeah, we got a presence all over the United States.

All right, and are those offices or are those like home offices and that the big epicenter is Kansas City?

Chris Riebschlager: The epicenteris certainly in Kansas City. The other offices are focused a lot on project management and sales for the projects that we are working on and supporting in those locations, but yeah, the heart of it’s here in KC.

It’s interesting. There’s been a number of traditional print companies that have taken a look at the digital signage space and tried to get in it and for the most part, have not been very successful because it’s just too different from what they normally do. What’s been the difference with you?

Chris Riebschlager: So I think the way we approach spaces, I think lends well to activating those spaces with both digital signage and more immersive tech installations.

I think when we approach a new project, it’s really about getting inside the head of the person that is in that space. Why they’re there, what they’re doing there, what’s important to them, what’s in the front of their mind when they’re in a space like that? So we had been satisfying those needs with built environmental stuff and I think it’s a natural pivot to then say, what technology could help this person accomplish what they need to accomplish or make this space better or make a bad experience much better.

So you’re already fabricating physical materials to make a space interesting, and digital allows you to introduce a different kind of material and make it active and so on, right?

Chris Riebschlager: Yeah, absolutely, and I think part of what makes us special is that we are doing this from both sides, right? Both the fabricated and design side, but also the tech side. So I think if you can have that happening on one team, I think the end product always ends up better because, when I have to sit down at the table with a person who’s going to build the thing, they understand what I needed to do, I understand what they needed to do, and I think that hand in hand tight integration just makes for better stuff.

And you run the software team. Am I getting that right?

Chris Riebschlager: That is correct.

Okay, and how big is that team?

Chris Riebschlager: We have six developers right now. We also have a 3D team that kind of has branched off from my software dev team. They focus on 3D modeling and animating, and also some of the game engine development stuff that we’ve been getting into with Unreal.

Oh, cool, and if you had to guess, I realize you’re not the COO or anything, but you have some sense of what the split is of your business, between analog stuff and digital stuff, is it like 60:40 and has it evolved?

Chris Riebschlager: I’d probably flip that split, so maybe a 40% and then 60% goes to the physical build-out.

The blend there is kind of fuzzy. It’s not all one or the other, usually in client engagement, there’s a big fabricated, a big build-out that we’re injecting technology into so that the borders between those two are pretty fuzzy.

And that’s how it should happen, right?

Cause God knows I’ve been involved in projects or being exposed to projects where it’s all about the digital side of it, and they get fixated on that without thinking about the whole experience and the whole look and feel of it.

Chris Riebschlager: Yeah, absolutely.

Ideally, I don’t want a person walking into a space that we made and seeing a hard delineation between what is a physical built-out piece, and what’s a digital add-on to that space. They should all feel very cohesive and family together in a way that makes sense holistically, and we’re not picking apart digital activation and physical activation.

And I guess it’s helpful that because your company comes out of the physical background that you’re not having to rely on third-party fabrication companies to build that side of it. You can control the whole bill of materials, so to speak.

Chris Riebschlager: Absolutely, and that’s huge, especially when we’re trying to make something that no one’s ever seen before. You really need that tight integration between the physical engineering team and the software engineering team, because silly things like mounting a camera, having access to that camera, and knowing where cables need to run, etc. The tighter integration you can get between the person building the thing and the person who knows where those wires need to run, that’s only going to end in better projects.

Yeah. You start embedding display technology into a physical enclosure. If you have no experience around that, you don’t know about things like ventilation and then you have big problems.

Chris Riebschlager: Yeah, and at this point, we’ve run into all of those things. We’ve had all the problems. So at this point, we’ve hit our stride and now we have solved all those ones and do not worry about them anymore.

Yeah, which is very helpful, I’m sure. One of the things that were intriguing to me is with a lot of companies I talked to, they sorta have a defined vertical or maybe one or two verticals and that, like they’re active in hotels or they’re active in retail, whatever it may be, and I look at your kind of portfolio of projects and it’s like all over the place.

You’re doing sports stadiums, you’re doing work for college athletic teams, but you are also doing work for children’s hospitals and museums.

Chris Riebschlager: Yeah. We do have some verticals that we do specialize in. Stadiums being a big one, college athletics, being a big one, children’s hospitals and zoos being another.

Also, there are corporate environments like corporate headquarters. We do a lot of client experience centers, just the big immersive environments that usually are attached to a corporate headquarters where they can tour clients through and show their product offerings in a compelling and interesting way.

We’re hopefully coming out of a pretty rough year and a half in terms of what’s been going on and things like particularly the sports industry kind of being “on hold” as well as some college athletics, but the workplace has bubbled up.

Has business shifted in that time?

Chris Riebschlager: I wouldn’t say shifted. The last year forced us to reevaluate some of the things we were doing and the things we were adding to spaces and being a little bit more mindful of, as things opened back up, how are people going to want to interact with things in a space? Are they going to want to touch things? Are we going to need to figure out ways for people to interact without physically engaging with this stuff?

I don’t think our core business changed at all, but the last year was a really interesting opportunity to reevaluate how these interactions work in these spaces.

Yeah. You have a product or service or something called DIVE, which is Dimensional Innovations Virtual Experiences. What is that all about and how has it resonated with the people you’re talking to?

Chris Riebschlager: So the genesis of that was, early in 2020, we were starting – before COVID hit – we had planned a lot of client experience on our work with a few clients where we were going to install a bunch of new spaces that would serve in that client experience center capacity, where we’re touring clients through and showing off-in an immersive environment type of way-product offerings, and since that was now off the table for 2020, we had to pivot into, okay, how do we provide that same experience and have that same docent or client-led multi-person experience, but in a way that isn’t going to require someone to fly to a place and go into a building that is going to be closed for an indefinite amount of time.

So we started messing around with some video conferencing technology and experimenting with ways to take that same content that we had running in a theater or large screen experience in the space and how to use that same content, those same ideas, that same spirit, and put it into an experience where a docent kit can invite a dozen or more people to a website where we’re all seeing each other in video and they’re able to tour people through these immersive environments, show content and throw up polls and questions, and different points of engagement there. So the same things that would be happening in that space, just distributed to everyone’s devices, wherever they are.

Have you seen much take-up on that?

Chris Riebschlager: Yeah. I think as people got burned out on Zoom, mid-2020, people were looking at and going, okay, this is fine. The utility of it is there, it’s great. But there’s gotta be something more we can do with this technology.

Like, if we can get everyone live audio and video between a bunch of people, there’s gotta be more engaging things we can do with that. So I think as people started to push those edges, that was really appealing to people to be able to have what we had in DIVE, which is a way to craft a more immersive environment for those people to be in and have a little bit more interesting points of engagement than just sharing your screen and have a routine when looking at a PowerPoint or whatever.

It seems a little bit like the virtual trade shows that of course came up like crazy in the past year and a half. How does it differ from that?

Chris Riebschlager: I think the main focus of DIVE is really just that custom content. The framework is Zoom-like. We have a video and audio connection. That’s the solved problem.

The more interesting thing in new client engagement with DIVE is, what are we going to do now that we have basically the entire web stack and everything you can do on a website, everything you can do with live audio and video, what are we going to do content-wise, in a compelling way to show, offer, to communicate the message that we want to communicate?

And now that we’re seeing physical trade shows and people are getting on airplanes and flying to go see clients and go to experience centers and do that sort of thing. Does your company see DIVE as something that was an interim measure and you put it back in the closet or has it got long-term legs?

Chris Riebschlager: I think it has long-term legs. I think there are ways that it could be a supplement to what we’re already doing in the built-out space, we’ve thought of incorporating it, even in a client experience center, where we have a bunch of people we’ve invited into the space, they’re still maybe subject matter experts or people that we’d want to bring into this experience that couldn’t fly in, or we want them there every day. We could use the same technology to put that person up on his screen. So we can say, “Now we’re going to talk to Todd about X YZ, and now Todd’s in that space. He’s thousands of miles away, but now he’s in this environment with us.”

So I think there are ways we could incorporate that same tech to enhance and supplement the stuff that we’re doing in the building.





I obviously follow a lot of what goes on in digital signage and innovations and new ideas and so on, and what I saw in the past year and a half, is some great stuff, but also a number of times where it really seemed like companies were just trying to find something that they could get attention for and that they could sell at a time when their traditional products were not really moving. And I would see efforts to do gesture-based interaction, like touchless displays and QR codes, and I was looking at something on LinkedIn yesterday that was like a live person on camera with her being replicated as an avatar, and I looked at it and thought why are they doing that? I don’t want to see something that looks like something out of a Japanese anime cartoon. If this person looks presentable, put her on the screen.

So what has worked and what do you see as being effective and what is just eye candy that gets a client excited for 10 minutes?

Chris Riebschlager: Yeah. So early in 2020, we’d decided to pivot on some of our touch activations. We obviously wanted to find a non-touch way to do those. So we did dive into the whole process of moving the interface to the user’s phone methods, like just hitting a website via QR code on the display, and that I think is going to be something that now that we have that kind of locked and loaded, something that we can add as a value-add to existing projects.

So in the future, if people aren’t going to be a little bit more cautious about what they touch in public space, that’s always going to be an option. I don’t think touch is going away certainly. I think that’s going to be. always in the mix, but now that we were forced to solve that problem at the moment, I think that’s going to be a really great way to value-add the work that we do moving forward.

I think your creative designers probably found that there are certain applications and in situations where that works well and others where it doesn’t because I’ve seen pitches for stuff where just for us to snap a QR code and launch the controls on your phone and stand right in front of the display and do all that and I’m just thinking, just touch the damn display and use hand sanitizer after it’s going to be a lot easier. So where does it best work?

Chris Riebschlager: I think it’s really contextual to the project. So with something that’s really content-heavy, where we need a lot of information from the user to present back to them, something that they want.

For example, we do a lot of work with athletic departments where they want a way for everyone to see every athlete that had attended that school, and that usually involves some texts century and text century is usually best done with a keyboard or onscreen keyboard, and with that level of interaction, yes, you can offload that to a phone, but there’s a point where you get diminishing returns with that. Getting someone to take out their phone, scan a code, and then go to the site, that’s asking a lot of a person in a space like that where they really aren’t in that mode of paying that much attention. So for that, I think for the foreseeable future, I think we’re gonna keep moving the UI to the user’s device as an option but I think a lot of that is just going to still happen on screen, but there’s a lot of interactions that we do that are a lot lighter touch. So motion-driven interactives where we’re using a connector or a camera to find human bodies in the space and the interaction is just driven by their emotion. I think for that level of thing, that’s largely unchanged.

And there’s no learning curve? It’s just triggering something because it’s picking up that there’s something there.

Chris Riebschlager: Exactly.

Is the learning curve important? Cause I think I’ve said this a number of times on different podcasts. I call a lot of these gesture-based systems that you see in public spaces like malls and transit stations and so on, I call them stupid people tricks because you’re asking people to do things that are except for the extroverts, it’s embarrassing and it takes awhile and may not work, and there’s a subset of people-mostly kids-who would find that exciting, but most adults would go, “No, I’m not doing that.”

Chris Riebschlager: Yeah. As you said, kids get it immediately. There’s no learning curve with kids with these motion-based interactions. They mess around with it until they just get it, and then they’re off to the races.

So there are well-established UI patterns with everything else that we interact with in a given day, like the phone, the computer, we all get how that stuff works. When we’re presenting something entirely new to people, I think to get them over that learning curve and to get them over that curve quickly, I think it’s just a matter of making it as simple as possible.

Like with Kinect-based installations, I hate introducing the idea of menus there, because we’re thinking in terms of a mouse and a cursor. I think we need to take that off the table when we’re talking about gestures. You’re not there to point and select things. Let’s think about different ways that you can use your body as this user interface that isn’t just trying to copy-paste a mouse interaction or a keyboard interaction.

Yeah and stop thinking about Minority Report.

Chris Riebschlager: Oh my gosh, Minority Report ruined my life when that came, out because that was the expectation. Just make it look like it was in the movie, right?

No, and you don’t want that by the way.

Chris Riebschlager: It looks cool but in practice, it just leads to tears.

On the company website, you’ve got a pretty robust resource section and blog posts and so on, and you’ve written a couple of pieces around generative art. What does that mean to you and how is it applied?

Chris Riebschlager: So art is something that’s really important to me, and it’s one of the things that I’m just not very good at. Like I cannot draw to save my life, but I can program. I can write really decent software and I’ve found a way to create art that’s interesting to me by using the tools, the software, and the frameworks that people smarter than me have created.

So generative art, I think is a really interesting way to explore ways of art-making that are a collaborative practice between you and a computer. It’s like, I’m setting up some rules about what I want to happen. I set the computer to go follow those rules and make something interesting and present it back to me, and maybe I like it, maybe I don’t, but that back and forth between the computer and me, is just a really interesting art making practice to me.

In the context of installations in corporate buildings, public buildings, airports, and so on, how is it applied and what do you need to think about?

Chris Riebschlager: So I think there’s a lot of things to consider. In past projects, I think a lot of the creative direction comes from existing artwork in this space. So we did some work with the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, and they had already been working with an artist in the Netherlands, I believe and his work was just in the primary colors, blue, yellow, and red. So we knew we had a palette to work with. There is a lot of previous work already installed in the space so what we added to that space was just an interactive version of what was already happening there. So it was a familiar as well which was already existing there. But I think that’s the primary consideration. What makes sense in that space? What other artwork does this need to live with?

But also I think an interesting way to approach this is what other inputs do we have available? If it’s a lobby, do we have the motion of people? Do we have traffic data or weather data, or any interesting data from the country that we’re working with that could be incorporated into this piece, that could present some meaningful message through the work? I think there are so many fun opportunities there to incorporate live data in and present that back to people in a beautiful and compelling way.

When I have conversations about data visualizations or generative art, I ask the question and I’ll ask it again, does it matter, when you talk about data inputs, does it matter that the viewers understand that this is why this is changing because the weather has changed or the winds stronger or whatever it may be, or does it just need to be visually pleasing?

Chris Riebschlager: It really depends on the client’s expectation there. To me, you take work like a Refik Anadol, right? His work is ostensibly data-driven. If I look at one of his pieces, I have no idea what data is being presented to me and what it actually means. It looks amazing, but I have no idea. I mean he could just tell me that it’s data-driven and I just have to take his word on it.

Yeah. I know the Charlotte airport, for instance, he uses things like baggage handling data and things like that on this giant display. But I think like a fraction, 1% of the people walking by would know that’s why it’s doing what it’s doing.

Chris Riebschlager: Exactly, and that could be a pre-rendered video and no one would ever know. But I think there are ways of incorporating those ideas into meaningful representations of that data. So the ways we’ve done that in the past are we did a lobby screen in Atlanta that was right next to a transit stop for a train and the idea was we have the actual transit information for that stop, like the next train arriving in five minutes on the screen. So that’s one layer of this piece, but the bigger portion of the screen is given up to this flock of birds, and they’re very calm and very chill when there’s not a train arriving. And then as the train is approaching, they get more active. There’s more happening on screen.

So we have the literal data that you need and also some supplemental, beautiful, interesting thing to show that is connected to that day. To me personally, drawing a clear connection between what’s happening on screen and the data we’re trying to represent is very important to me.

Yeah. It reminds me of an ad on just like a digital poster in a subway platform, I think in Stockholm or something like that, and they did this very clever thing where you would have a model in the poster and as a subway train approached, her hair started to fall back and then, when the subway was coming into the station, she was in a wind tunnel and then she calmed down. I thought that’s very clever. That’s driven by data and triggers and everything else, and it’s not quite generative art, but it’s the same kind of thing. There’s a relationship between what’s happening and what you see.

Chris Riebschlager: Exactly, yeah.

For the company, what are some projects that people who are listening to this would be familiar with?

Chris Riebschlager: Oh, my gosh, locally here in Kansas City, we have a project that when people ask me where I work, I always say do you know the big books in the library garage downtown? We made those. So it’s a parking structure next to the library downtown in Kansas City that we did and it’s basically to make it look like a huge bookshelf and it’s a really cool landmark here in Kansas City.

Is that an analog thing or is there a digital thing?

Chris Riebschlager: That is just an analog.

Okay, and in terms of digital ones, I think he did something with a big torch or something in a stadium?

Chris Riebschlager: Yes, we did. We just installed what is the largest 3D printed structure in North America, certainly, and I think the world for the Las Vegas Raiders. So we created the Al Davis Memorial torch, which they had in Oakland at a small, maybe 15-foot tall torch, and we wanted to create just a huge monument in the new stadium to that. So through our L Sam large-scale additive manufacturing machine, which is essentially just a carwash size 3D printer, we created a huge torch sculpture. I think it’s 90 feet tall and has eliminated LED structure in the center to represent the flame, and it’s just a remarkable, amazing piece that made the news.

I think it’s transparent LED or LED mesh?

Chris Riebschlager: I don’t think it’s a LED mesh. It’s LED in that metal structure that they basically made a flame form that goes in the torch and then eliminated that from within.

Have you done any big corporate lobbies and things like that with giant video walls where you’re developing content for them?

Chris Riebschlager: Oh, absolutely. A couple that comes to mind and we just did one last year for State Farm in their headquarters in Bloomington, Illinois. Overall, I think it’s a 3,000 or 4,000 square foot space that is like a monument, a museum to State Farm history, which has a century-long history, a lot of artifacts, a lot of video and audio content. It’s a really amazing space. We recreated the office of the original founders, and then created an interactive where you can explore around the space and find out like, this is the pen that was actually used to sign the initial corporate contract or whatever, and as part of that, there’s also an immersive theater in the center that lets you play different videos that kind of unpack the history of State Farm.

Yeah, and that’s a company like Geico, that’s trying quite hard with its marketing and everything to not be just boring insurance company?

Chris Riebschlager: Yeah. Insurance can be a pretty dry topic, but we tried to make it as interesting as possible.

My son is in insurance. (Laughter) We can talk a lot about it but I don’t want to get him in trouble.

Chris Riebschlager: It’s a very fascinating and very important industry.

It’s an amazing industry.

With the company right now, what are some projects that over the next 6 to 12 months we should be looking for that you’re allowed to talk about?

Chris Riebschlager: We have a lot of activities going on at the new SoFi stadium in Los Angeles, which is going to be the new home of the Rams and Chargers. So if you haven’t seen images of that stadium, it is absolutely bananas. It’s got what is the biggest Oculus LED screen?

Yeah, the giant Halo, the Samsung screen.

Chris Riebschlager: This is absolutely massive, and it’s an amazing space to have the opportunity to install some work in. So we have some work for different brand activations in that space. So one of the big ones is the YouTube theater, which is a performance venue, as far as the stadium that we did a large LED wall on the outside of that theater and also a YouTube icon, a structural YouTube icon in the Plaza in front of the theater that we have the LED screen in that is going to function as a magic mirror. It’s just fun, interesting, “look at me, I’m up there” and look at all kinds of crazy things, but also show off a YouTube content creator stuff and highlighting the content creators.

I’m sure the people in LA are excited about the concept of actually going to a football game that has the full capacity as we get healthy.

Chris Riebschlager: For sure.

All right, Chris, thank you so much for taking some time with me today. I really appreciate it.

Chris Riebschlager: Absolutely. Thank you.