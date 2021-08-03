Diversified Continues AV/IT Integrator Roll-Up, Acquiring HB Communications

The North American AV/IT integrator business continues to consolidate, with the latest acquisition deal seeing NJ-based Diversified acquiring HB Communications, which is based up the turnpike in Connecticut.

Diversified, by most measures the most active and knowledgeable big integrator in digital signage, says buying HB gives it even more of a footprint in the U.S. northeast region. “Expanding our footprint in the Northeast is a strategic step in sustaining the necessary growth to deliver the best possible service for our customers,” says Fred D’Alessandro, founder and CEO of Diversified.

“Since we share a common mission centered on connecting people and organizations by empowering communications worldwide, joining Diversified offers a host of exciting new opportunities for our team,” adds Dana Barron, CEO of HB Communications. “Given Diversified’s reputation of engineering excellence, innovation and dedication within the market, I know that we will achieve great things together.”

Along with a bigger footprint and talent, Diversified says the deal adds high profile clients in both higher education and corporate enterprise.

JUST before the world went sideways, back in Feb. 2020, AVI/SPL bought Whitlock, making it the biggest integrator in North America. I'm not sure if this new deal makes Diversified larger, but between the two companies they dominate the AV/IT integrator space in this part of the world.