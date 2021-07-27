3,000+ LED Light Strips Create Giant Memorial Torch At LV Raiders NFL Venue

Much of the AV attention with the new NFL stadium in Las Vegas been with the big LED wall covers much of one side of the facility, but there’s another big LED feature inside that takes a different approach.

The Al Davis Memorial Torch at Allegiant Stadium, a tribute to the famed owner who died 10 years ago, uses LED strips to emulate the look and flickering flames of a real torch.

The project was pulled together by the creative shop Astound Group, and uses more than 3,200 LED light bars supplied by ClearLED.

The torch sits on a superstructure on the mezzanine level of the flashy new stadium.

Here’s an overview video: