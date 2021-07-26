Video: Watch Detailed Overview Of Giant Sportsbook, Poolside Screens At New Circa Resort In Las Vegas

I saw some photos when the big LEDs first went in at the new Circa resort on Fremont, in downtown Las Vegas, but it will be a while before I have the cause and ability to get to that city. Maybe March ’22 for the DSE reboot?

So … here’s a video put together by screen supplier Daktronics, show the massive displays in the sports book, on an exterior side of the tower, and, a little crazily, by the pool.

The specs say the main sportsbook wall is 118 feet wide by 38 feet high, and has flanking displays and a separate ticker. The screen on the north facade is 228 feet high by 52 feet wide. And the Stadium Swim board that is poolside is a 6mm pitch display that is 135 feet wide and 41 feet high.