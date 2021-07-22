InfoComm Digital Signage Mixer Good To Go With Full Set Of Sponsors

It took all of about 36 hours, but I’m happy to report the digital signage mixer has a full set of sponsors and is good to go for late October in Orlando.

Sponsors are needed to help cover the costs of the event – most notably in this case the cocktails. With all five in place – and at least two more I had to turn down – I can comfortably put this together and offer up a great little environment at the trade show for signage people to mix and mingle.

I’ll do much more involved sponsor profiles later, but the quick story is the mixer’s sponsors are TSItouch, Samsung, Screenfeed, Elo and Brandpoint Services. The trade association AVIXA, which runs InfoComm, is kinda sorta a sponsor, but more of a host, as it very kindly made space available at the venue – which will save on cabs, time and complication, as the event happens at the end of the day and people can easily come by.

It’s too early to do registration, so look for that some time after Labor Day.

Thanks to the companies who expressed an interest, and sorry to those who were game but didn’t jump on it.