In-Person D=SIGN Digital Signage Conference Set For InfoComm In October … Plus A Sixteen:Nine Mixer!

The Digital Signage Federation and the trade association AVIXA have paired up again to run an industry-focused conference at InfoComm 2021 in late October in Orlando.

The D=SIGN digital signage conference is a pair of half-day programs on Oct. 26-27 at the Orange County Convention Center – done in-person unlike the virtual version done last winter, pre-vaccinations.

Among the planned sessions:

Laura Davis-Taylor from InReality and Jeffrey Weitzman from Navori will present the session, “Selecting the Right Technologies to Get the Metrics That Matter.” They will explore how different types of sensors can provide useful data for creating highly contextual content experiences that help increase the effectiveness of your messaging strategy.

Rich Ventura from Sony, Nim Halfon of Quividi, and Beth Warren of CRI will present the session, “Smart Content: How to Use AI, Machine Learning, Sensors & More to Trigger Content Changes.” They will discuss how retailers are leveraging the power of AI and machine learning to analyze data from point of sale (POS), inventory management, weather, and demographic information to generate playlists of content that can drive sales.

In the session, “Why Every Digital Sign Should be Connected to the Cloud for Remote Management,” Linda Hofflander from Skykit and Alex Epshteyn from Zignage will discuss the importance for remote employees to be able to access and maintain their CMS GUI from anywhere in the world.

The conference will also feature a panel discussion titled, “Tips for Deciding Between Video Walls, LED, & Projection,” featuring experts from Legrand, Peerless AV, Snap, and Install.

In addition, the panel discussion, “Security & Privacy – What it Means for Your Digital Signage Network,” will explore how liability and risk influences key decisions of how the network is configured and hardware selection.

With the demise last year of Digital Signage Expo, I had a lot of people banging on me to do a mixer at another trade show, and I am happy to report that with AVIXA’s considerable help there will be a big Sixteen:Nine networking event for the digital signage crowd on Tues., Oct. 26, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

To make it easy, and also ensure the same health safety protocols at the show are run at the mixer, the event will be in the high-ceiling, spacious atrium area at the convention hall, just outside where D=SIGN will be run.

Here’s how I framed it in the official announcement of D=SIGN and the mixer:

“The digital signage industry thrives on networking, and for more than a decade, I’ve organized a big cocktail party around a major trade show that gets people together to meet, chat, share ideas and start down the path of building business ties,” says Haynes. “InfoComm will likely mark the first time many industry folks have seen each other in 20 months or more – unless you count video meetings. I’m excited to make the Sixteen:Nine Mixer part of the InfoComm week experience, specifically tied to D=SIGN.”

InfoComm will again have a Digital Signage Pavilion where attendees can discover the latest digital signage solutions, including content creation software, direct-view LED displays, touchscreens and interactive displays, and much more.

I have seen the exhibitor list and it is pretty robust in terms of display, software and gear vendors that are active in some way in the signage market. DSE’s bankruptcy in 2020 compelled AVIXA to put a heavier focus on digital signage, as did, I’m sure, lots of data that shows the expected growth trajectory of the industry.

Since then, the events and experience company Questex bought the assets of DSE and has announced a reboot next March.

