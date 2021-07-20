Big Anamorphic Wave In Times Square To Be Succeeded By Virtual Waterfall On Another Giant LED Board

I have confirmed that the big anamorphic wave illusion running on a giant LED in Times Square is indeed the work of the Seoul creative shop d’strict, but also that it is a tweaked version of the one first done in Korea.

I’ve also learned, from d’strict, that another interesting creative work involving water visuals will launch next week on another giant board in Times Square, right after the other media art campaign winds up.

The big Samsung LED display at One Times Square – the display where the New Year’s Eve ball drops – will feature a virtual waterfall mixed in with the brand advertising that’s paying for the beast.

Says d’strict: Waterfall-NYC will be installed on the exterior of One Times Square, using four vertical LED screens for a total height of 102.5 meters. The “show” will run for one minute, on the half-hour, from July 27 to August 2.

The virtual waterfall thing has been now, a lot, but the shape and scale of this – plus it is outside – is quite different.

It would be fun if they had a sprinkler set-up at the base to add a physical element.