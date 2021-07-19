Samsung’s 2021 The Wall Has Even Teenier LEDs; Uses Lots Of AI And Wireless Docking

Samsung has announced a new generation of its microLED display dubbed The Wall – with the main changes being even teenier LEDs, 8K support, AI-based processing and adoption of wireless docking.

Says Samsung in PR today:

A new Micro AI Processor instantly analyses and optimizes every frame of video to deliver the best picture quality possible. By using up to 16 different neural network models, each trained in AI upscaling and deep learning technology, the Micro AI Processor can optimize picture quality to any size up to 8K resolution, enhancing contrast and removing noise.

The Wall’s first-of-its-kind Black Seal Technology blankets the screen with perfect uniformity, creating a seamless canvas for purer black levels with enhanced depth delivering unparalleled contrast and immaculate detail. Ultra Chroma technology produces narrower wavelengths that create RGB colors twice as pure and more accurate than conventional LEDs. Each LED is now up to 40% smaller, increasing the pure black space between pixels for more color uniformity and higher picture contrast.

The size of the microscopic LEDs and the resulting black space between them represents something of a shift in the way the industry is thinking about premium LED video walls. When big LED video walls started showing up at trade shows five to seven years ago, all the marketing noise was about pixel pitch, and the race was on to out-do competitors with increasingly tight pitches. With microLED, super-fine pitch is arguably detrimental, and having more of a gap between the light emitters boosts contrast levels, which optimizes the visuals.

Samsung has also adopted wireless docking – using NFC to connect and sync display cabinets instead of physical connectors like cables. I am guessing – just guessing – that Samsung is using tech from a company called Keyssa. LG uses it for its microLED.

2021’s The Wall makes installation easier thanks to new wireless docking connections and endless design, resulting in a cabinet depth twice as slim as before. With modular technology, The Wall can be installed in a variety of positions, including concave, convex, ceiling, hanging, inclined and L-type. Plus, installers need to adjust just once per cabinet with Factory Seam Adjustment, eliminating module-by-module adjustment and saving time.

Furthermore, this new model offers its most detailed picture yet with the industry’s first 8K resolution with 120Hz refresh rate and Simple 8K playback. The Wall can be configured horizontally for up to 16k resolution with a 15,360 x 1,080-pixel arrangement. Its massive screen measures in at over 1,000 inches, creating a completely expansive canvas for showcasing content.

The Wall comes built with Micro HDR and Micro Motion features, featuring 20-bit processing to deliver a consistent picture quality that is suitable across commercial environments for a super smooth viewing experience no matter the location. The screen also includes four picture-by-picture screens (PBP), allowing for four different content sources, all of which can be displayed simultaneously in 4K resolution. The 4-PBP function can be used for business purposes where multi-screens are needed, such as a control center.

The Wall products I have seen to date have all been flat. The new versions of the cabinets are thinner and support curves, which will help get it into the conversation for applications like control rooms and experience centers.