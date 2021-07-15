Skinny LCD Used As Header On Nice Chain Drug End Cap For Allergy Relief Product

This is a nice, sleek digital endcap developed by the packaging and fixture giant WestRock for a US chain drug operator (not sure which one).

It’s a good use of those stretch or bar-type LCDs that have seen a revival in the last couple of years – probably owing hugely to dropping costs and less complicated, native-size manufacturing (the early ones, like LGs, were made by taking larger displays, cutting them lengthwise, and then pretty much re-manufacturing them = $$$).

The end-cap is for the allergy drug, and the display is from InstoreScreen – the Florida company that specializes in this sort of thing. Lenovo has a media player driving the unit. Not sure what CMS, but in the past Instore has been working with Real Digital Media.

Digital end-caps have been around for years, but earlier versions were bulkier and somewhat unavoidably looked like merchandised store shelves with TVs. The wide and slim form factor of the display and shelving seems to fit the store environment nicely.