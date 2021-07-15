Manchester’s Airport Opens T2; Passengers Welcomed With Giant Display

Manchester, England’s airport opened its new Terminal 2 today, and it is filled with the kinds of operational digital signage typical at airports, but there’s also a very nice 81-square meter media wall in a common passengers area.

I can’t tell from the pix if it is LED or LCD. I assume LED, but the gridlines in another photo suggest gridlines. They might well be in the creative, though.

It’s a nice-looking space. Here’s a fly-thru video: