DC’s Union Station Gets Big, Ad-Driven Digital Display Upgrade

Union Station, the main rail hub in Washington, DC, has been spruced up with a series of displays across the building’s three level – with a mix of travel, safety and weather information, supported by ads.

The network is bankrolled by the media company New Tradition and was project managed by the LA consulting firm Consumer Experience Group . It uses tech from Samsung and TSItouch.

Says a press release:

The collaboration keeps the landmark’s architecture alive by outfitting existing structures with upgraded displays that seamlessly fit into the 114-year-old building’s iconic design. Twenty-six, 65” Samsung UHD Smart Signage displays in kiosks are distributed across Union Station’s three levels to serve as interactive directories designed and provided by TSI Touch.

And, in the historic main hall, six, state-of-the-art Samsung 6’ 3” x 5’ 3” 1.5mm LED displays offer advertising buyers a premier piece of inventory that lives alongside history – giving businesses a bright canvas to share their products with the thousands of people visiting Union Station each day.