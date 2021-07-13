Digital Signage Summit Europe Plans Full In-Person Event Late September In Munich

My friends at the German consultancy and publishing firm invidis have released plans for Digital Signage Summit (DSS) Europe at the end of September in Munich.

It will be a full, in-person event with no virtual components – acknowledging that while the pandemic is not over, a lot of people have been fully vaccinated and just about everyone (save the nutjobs who think it’s a hoax or overblown) is cognizant of health safety.

The Sept. 29-30 event is at the Hilton Munich Airport, which will make it dead-easy for attendees to fly in from other parts of Europe, or roll right to the airport on a train.

The theme of DSS Europe 2021 is The New Agenda – riffing on the subject of how the pandemic has had a marked effect on how displays are deployed within retail, DOOH, transport and other sectors.

Says the PR:

DSS Europe will cover the significant technological innovations that are having a positive effect, will showcase the development of sustainable solutions (eliminating waste and re-using resources) and will reveal market insights and investor news.

In an exciting new development for 2021, the Innovation Stage, sponsored by Red Bull, will host sessions from a range of startups and innovators with inspiring and unconventional solutions for digital signage.

“Digital Signage Summit Europe comes after a challenging time, yet also at a vibrant time for innovation in our industry,” says Conference Chair Florian Rotberg, also the managing director of Munich-based invidis consulting. “It is so important to get back to live and in-person events, and we are delighted to be able to provide such a stimulating agenda, covering important topics such as sustainability and innovation, and with a line-up of exhibiting companies who are all eager to meet up with customers. I’m gratified at the response we’ve had so far and am very much looking forward to DSS Europe.”

The conference has a parallel exhibition takes place on both days, with a variety of hardware and software vendors showing their new pots and pans, in person, for what may be the first time since ISE 2020.

Exhibitors include Advertima, Bütema, Concept, iiyama, Intuiface, LG Electronics, Lindy, Littlebit, Matrox, Nexmosphere, NoviSign, Sharp NEC Display Solutions, Telelogos, Vertiseit and Vestel. Here is the floor plan.

Speakers covering these topics will include: Alberto Caceres, CEO, Trison: Bernd Eberhardt, CEO, Sharp NEC Display Solutions Europ; C. Selcen Uyguntüzel, Deputy General Manager, Vestel; Carlos Silva Santin, CEO, Admira Digital Networks; Franck Racapé, Vice President EMEA, Philips Professional Display Solutions; Guido Matzer, Managing Director, sedna; Iman Nahvi, CEO, Advertima; Lutz Hollmann-Raabe, COO & CSO, Bütema; Per Mandorf, CEO, ZetaDisplay; and Theresa Kirchweger, Sustainability Manager, umdasch The Store Makers.

Rotberg and Stefan Schieker, also of invidis, will do keynotes on the factors driving market growth and on the role of digital in customer journeys and personalization.

There will be heaps of networking time and the opening night of the event will have a version of Oktoberfest with top class beer and food. Mmmmm … hefeweizen and schweinebraten!

The five-star Hilton Munich Airport is, as mentioned, right at the airport between Terminals 1 and 2, and there is a train line that runs into the airport and out to Munich and beyond.

Working closely with the venue, DSS Europe will be hosted with hygiene at the forefront of its planning. Extra space and rooms have been reserved and presentations and panel discussions will be broadcast live to attendees on displays inside and in front of the hotel.

The event is co-organized by Integrated Systems Events, the company that puts on ISE for its owners, trade organizations AVIXA and CEDIA.

There will also be daily YouTube reports on DSS Europe 2021 in a one-hour live broadcast featuring interviews with speakers and other participants.

For further information and to pre-register for the event, please visit https://digitalsignagesummit.org/europe

I have never been to this event, though Rotberg invites me every year. I’m fully vaxxed and hoping to finally attend, building it into a broader business trip into the EU and the UK, if the latter opens up to foreign visits without requiring a week or something of quarantine. Like a lot of people, I haven’t missed airports or airplanes, but I have missed the being elsewhere, and seeing people in person instead of on a monitor.

I wonder if Bayern Munich has a home match around then ….