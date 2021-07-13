96M-Wide Visualized Data Display On Sydney’s Convention Center

This isn’t new, but it is to me – a long, wide LED running visualized data as art on a permanent installation at the convention center in Sydney, Australia.

The Datascape wall is 96 meters wide, or roughly the length of a football pitch. It is on a wall on what is known as Moriarty Walk, down by the harbour. The work is by digital artist Ryoji Ikeda.

The wall was part of a redevelopment of the facility, completed in 2017.

Says the Aussie solutions provider Big Screen Projects:

With 28 separate displays in the precinct and over 1000 square metres of LED installed, attention to all of the minor details was key to the success of this project. Over a 12 month period we installed of the structure , LED and control equipment for the 19 freestanding Blade structures used for way finding and advertising, the low and high LED signage on both the ICC Theatre and Exhibition centre buildings, The Ryoji Ikeda “Datascape” installation on Moriarty Walk that measures 96m long x 4m high and the “Birdsmouth” at the entrance to the ICC Theatre, an installation that sits under the eaves of the theatre entry and meets at 3 separate angles to create a beautiful 239 SQM seamless LED display.

It’s an impressive looking convention center. I like the angular LED over the staircase.