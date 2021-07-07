Tokyo Airport Duty-Free Uses LED All The Way Down To Merchandising Counters

It’s rare to see a new-build store kitted out with digital displays BEFORE it gets merchandised and opened up, so this is an interesting little video showing fine pitch LED used all over a duty-free shop at Tokyo’s Haneda Airport.

The duty-free is working with the Shenzhen-based but Japanese market-focused LED firm Shisai Optoelectronics.

The store has fine pitch 1.2mm and 2.4mm at the entry, 1.9mm modules at merchandising counters, LED headers and a flexible corner-wrapping display. LED is used a lot now in retail for digital facades on retail concourses, and as ribbon-style headers around the periphery of stores, but this is the first time I think I have seen fine pitch used at merchandising counters, in shapes that make me think Christie MicroTiles (they’re not).

It’s interesting to see displays down at that level, potentially right beside some hard, heavy product like bottles of booze or the omnipresent Toblerone boxes.

